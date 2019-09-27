Parents of slain officer Michael Langsdorf thank EMT who tried to save son’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - It was an emotional meeting between an EMT and the parents of a fallen police officer.

Christian Hospital EMT Paul Reed was among the first responders who got the call for an officer down the afternoon of June 23. Reed drove the ambulance that transported North County Police Cooperative Officer Michael Langsdorf to the hospital.

Langsdorf was shot while responding to a disturbance call at a Wellston market. The alleged shooter was trying to pass a bad check.

Reed met Langsdorf’s parents Thursday afternoon at Velda City Hall.

“I just told him 'Thank you,' and that I hope that Michael hadn’t suffered, and he said, 'No, he didn’t.' That’s all I needed to know, is that he didn’t suffer,” Bess Langsdorf said. “He helped him as much as he could.”

Reed has handled thousands of calls but this one was different.

“It’s one of our own. He's a first responder; it's one of our own,” he said.

He knew Officer Langsdorf and said meeting the parents made a huge difference.

“They told me 'Thank you.' And that meant the world to me,” he said.

That same afternoon, a group of officers presented a check to Langsdorf’s parents. Velda City Officer Jesse Whitford led the effort to sell memorial T-shirts and bracelets. His team raised more than $22,000.

“It’s fantastic knowing that we’re helping out, so they have less to worry about,” Whitford said.

Bess Langsdorf said the funds will go directly to her son’s two children.

She said it was an honor to meet the first responders who have gone above and beyond to help.

“All these guys. They just touch my heart,” she said.