Fourth annual CUREiosity event to honor ‘rock star’ doctors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Advancements in medicine worldwide are many times from a breakthrough found at hospitals right here in St. Louis. Siteman Cancer Center honors what they call Rock Docs and gives them the Rock Star treatment once a year.

On November 8 at the Four Seasons Hotel, they will roll out the red carpet for some of this year’s featured physicians to highlight how they change lives during the 14th annual CUREiosity event.

"This is a really important event in highlighting our research and what we can do,” said Dr. Katherine Fuh, one of this year's Rock Docs.

Fuh is a physician-scientist. She treats “women with ovarian cancer, uterine cancer, cervical cancer, vulva cancer, and perform their surgeries, chemotherapy and the care within their cancer.”

The event will raise money for Siteman Cancer Center, the Discovery Fund, and the Mike and Judy Shannon Brain Cancer Research Fund. Judy died of a brain tumor 12 years ago. One of her daughters, Dr. Erin Shannon, has co-chaired this event for many years.

"The money goes directly to the doctors doing the research,” said Dr. Shannon. “What we really want to focus on in this event is celebrating the doctors that spend their whole life in the lab doing the research on the forefront treating the patients.”

The 14th annual CUREiosity event will be at the Four Seasons Hotel on Friday, November 8 from 7 p.m. to midnight. The theme is Marrakesh. For ticket information, visit CUREiositySTL.org.

Fox 2 and KPLR 11 are proud sponsors of the 14th annual CUREiosity event.