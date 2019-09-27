× 88-year-old man reported missing in St. Charles County

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities in St. Louis County are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 88-year-old man.

According to Val Joyner, a county police spokeswoman, Dean Lairmore was last seen driving a 2014 dark silver Dodge Journey in the 1300 block of Clairmont Lane.

Laimore was described as a Caucasian man, standing 5’11” tall and weighing approximately 210 pounds. He was reportedly wearing blue pants, a blue plaid short-sleeve shirt, and suspenders.

Joyner said Laimore has health conditions that require immediate medical attention.

Anyone with information on Laimore’s whereabouts is asked to call the St. Charles County Police Department at 636-949-3000 (ext. 1818) or their nearest law enforcement agency.