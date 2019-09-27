15-year-old shot and killed after suspect sprays home with bullets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLASGOW VILLAGE, Mo. — St Louis County Police confirm officers are on the scene of a homicide in north county. Investigators are in the 10300 block of Ross Circle, just west of Riverview and south of I-270 in north county. St. Louis County Police say a 15-year-old was shot and killed.

St. Louis County officers arrived at the scene at around 5:30am this morning. They found the teen suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers attempted to treat him on the scene. He was pronounced dead shortly after they arrived.

Investigators say someone fired gunshots into the home. The bullets struck and killed the teen. Police say this incident does not appear to be a random act.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators regarding the incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371TIPS(8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.