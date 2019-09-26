Weather Kid of the Week: Collin Phillips

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. - Collin Phillips is a sixth-grader at Wabash Elementary in the Wentzville School District. According to his mother, Collin is very interested in weather patterns and monitors the radar daily. He updates his family on the daily forecast and chance of rain or thunderstorms. Collin Phillips is our Weather Kid of the Week! To nominate your child, ages 8-13, click here.