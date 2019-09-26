× The prosecution rests its case in the Amber Guyger murder trial

The prosecution on Thursday rested its case in the trial of an off-duty officer charged with murder for killing a 26-year-old accountant in his own apartment in Dallas.

Amber Guyger shot Botham Jean on September 6, 2018, in his apartment, which was one floor above her unit. She told police she was thought was entering her apartment and saw a burglar.

The prosecution rested its case on the fourth day of the trial. The defense is expected to start presenting its case tomorrow morning; the judge announced that the trial will continue on Saturday. Guyger, who was fired from the department after the shooting, is expected to take the stand.

Prosecutors have sought to show that Guyger was derelict in her efforts to save Jean after shooting him. She also missed numerous signs indicating she was on the wrong floor and at the wrong apartment on the night of the shooting, the prosecution argued.

The prosecution on Thursday continued to question witnesses on the differences between Guyger’s and Jean’s apartments in an attempt to demonstrate that the former officer should have realized she was in the wrong unit before she opened fire.

The defense countered by pressing witnesses on the similarities in the hallways leading to their apartments.

Prosecutor Jason Hermus put Dallas police Detective Stephen Cleary on the stand to explain several photos of the two apartments. Under questioning, he pointed out that Guyger’s apartment had a wooden board displaying photos hanging on the wall, a bookshelf in the corner and a small half-circle table with a vase of flowers against the wall.

The wall behind Guyger’s couch was bare, the photos showed.

Jean’s apartment had art on the wall behind the couch, an ottoman and rug in the living room and a workstation near the bar, Cleary testified.

Texas Ranger Michael Adcock testified that a digital scan of Jean’s apartment showed that Guyger would’ve been able to see the couch Jean was sitting on, as well as the wall art.

Jean was on the couch in his shorts, watching TV and eating vanilla ice cream when Guyger walked in through the front door, Hermus told jurors this week.

Several of Jean’s neighbors testified they didn’t hear any police commands like “show me your hands” before hearing two gunshots.

Jean’s neighbors also said they heard and saw Guyger in the hallway after the shooting, on the phone saying she thought she was in her own apartment.

Jean died of a gunshot wound to the chest into the abdomen.