Suburban St. Louis woman charged with attempting to abduct toddler

BERKELEY, Mo. - A mother in Berkeley took on a kidnapper and saved her two-year-old child.

The mother and child are safe while the accused kidnapper, 31-year-old Sydney Walters of Woodson Terrace, is in jail.

Walters walked up to a mother who was putting her child into a car seat on the afternoon of Monday, September 16.

Court documents say Walters has no relation to the victims and lives about a mile away.

According to police, Walters told the child’s mother the little girl looked like Walters’ daughter. Walters asked if she could hold the girl, then walked away, faster and faster as the mother demanded she stop.

Walters allegedly tried to take the girl into a nearby home. The girl’s mom engaged Walters in a struggle. The mother got her daughter back and drove away to safety.

Walters admitted to taking the girl.

She faces up to 7 years in prison if convicted.