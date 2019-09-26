O’Fallon aiming to bring baseball back to CarShield Field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O’FALLON, Mo. - Baseball fans may have a new reason to visit Carshield Field in O'Fallon, Missouri in 2020. City officials may have found a new team for the stadium.

O’Fallon, Missouri City Council members are set to vote Thursday night on a five-year lease for a team in the Prospect League that would run through the end of 2024. This happened just weeks after the announcement that the Frontier League’s River City Rascals would fold in 2019.

The collegiate wooden bat league has 12 teams including Hannibal, Cape Girardeau.

O'Fallon leaders will also recognize the River City Rascals for winning the Frontier League Championship.