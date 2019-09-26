More millennials have been in debt for their pet, studies show

ST. LOUIS - Young pet owners are facing money problems because of their furry friends.

According to a new study, more than 40 percent of millennials have gone into debt because of their pets.  Researchers say that's more pet-related debt than any other generation.

Medical emergencies are mostly to blame for the financial strain. More than 6 in 10 pet owners said their pet has had an emergency medical expense, and most said it’s happened more than once.

Despite the financial strain analysts say many young people still choose to get pets even though they can't afford them.  77 percent of those who have had pet debt would still consider getting another animal.

