Local teacher wins $500 for helping students in need

WATERLOO, Ill. – A local teacher has won $500 for helping students in need.

Jenny Vise is a 7th-grade science teacher at Waterloo Junior High School of the Waterloo Community School District 5 in Illinois. With the “Student of Character Award,” she celebrates her students' character and helps them aspire to be more confident learners.

Her friend, Sharon Marquardt, nominated Vise for KPLR’s Tools For Teachers award of $500 from Weber Chevrolet after she noticed the difference she was making in young people’s lives.

“Her selfless demeanor is a breath of fresh air and I am so extremely grateful to have her as a personal friend and a positive influence on the adolescence in our community,” Marquardt wrote in her nomination.

Vise and Marquardt joined KPLR 11 Thursday, September 26, 2019 so that Ms. Vise could receive her $500 award.

