Jefferson County confirms first vaping-related illness

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Missouri announced its seventh vaping-related illness Thursday.

The individual, a male between the ages of 15 and 24, was diagnosed with “vaping associated pulmonary injury” on September 12, the Jefferson County Health Department said.

As of September 20, there were 22 reports of vaping-related illness in the state. Seven of those cases have been confirmed.

The Jefferson County Health Department said it will work with school districts to spread awareness of the dangers of vaping to students and families.

For more information about vaping, visit https://www.cdc.gov/tobacco/basic_information/e-cigarettes/.