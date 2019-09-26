IDOT program to hire more snow plow drivers before winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

East St. Louis, Il. - The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking for seasonal drivers to keep traffic moving during winter storms. The annual snowbird program offers full time and on-call positions.

Joseph Monroe, District Aid Operations Engineer, says the task involves more than just clearing roads.

“There is a lot of job beyond just snow plowing. Fortunately, we only have snow so many days out of the year,” said Monroe.

The worker can expect anything from pothole patching, pre-treating roads, maintaining the roadways, and picking up trash.

But just in case of a snowy winter, the preparation for the harsh season ahead begins now. New team members can expect to be well-versed before they hit the road.

“The last thing we want to do is put someone behind here that’s uncomfortable,” Monroe explains.

As a snow event nears, the IDOT team hits the road. The plan is put into action days ahead of a winter system. At the end of their long days, their hard work brings rewards.

“It’s also an opportunity to give back to the community and make sure that your family and friends are able to get where they need to go very safely. You can take pride in knowing that you got to point A and point B safely, and you were a part of it,” Monroe said.

For more information on the job, deadlines, or compensation go to http://www.idot.illinois.gov.