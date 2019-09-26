Gov. Parson discusses plan to use state police to assist St. Louis cops fight crime

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Last Thursday, Governor Mike Parson announced a plan to help St. Louis law enforcement as they attack an abundance of serious crime in our area. Twenty-five state personnel will start working Monday, October 1. And while some don’t think it’s enough, the governor said it’s an important start.

“It was a big step for the state because we have to take resources from other parts of the state to be able to do this,” Parson said. “But really, at the end of the day, we want to see something positive happen if we’re going to put resources in there.”

The new personnel includes state troopers, who are joining city, state, and federal agencies on the ground in the St. Louis region. Police chiefs will decide how the extra manpower will be used and where they will be.

“We are going to look at data once we get out there on roads—30 to 60 days—and see what kind of effect we are having,” Parson said.

The goal is to free up an undermanned St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department and take violent criminals off the street.

Parson also said he asked St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell and St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner to tell him exactly what they need to help combat crime.

“Ball is in their court to see all they need,” he said. “I just can’t give away money to the problem; that’s for the city and county to take care of that but I can help with resources.”

Parson said police, prosecutors, and judges have to do their job or the state is wasting money. He’s hopeful they can reduce violent crime but said the fact not a lot of people want to go into law enforcement anymore because they are not respected and people are more violent.

“The only way to truly fix this is to look long-term, through the children, is to give them the ability to get a decent education,” Parson said.