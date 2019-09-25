Teens face burglary charges in connection to thefts on Granite City High School property

Posted 10:29 pm, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:12PM, September 25, 2019

GRANITE CITY, Ill. - Four teenagers are facing burglary charges after police say they were caught on camera during the time several items were stolen from a vehicle and cargo trailer near Granite City High School.

The incident happened on September 11 at 4 a.m. The Granite City Police Department released footage to ask for tips in the case and said the four teens were quickly identified.

Police said the following are facing charges in the case:

Anthony M. Smith, 18
Count I-Burglary (Class 1)
Count II-Burglary (Class 3)

Michael D. Anderson, 18
Count I-Burglary (Class 1)
Count II-Burglary (Class 3)

Blake C. Torres, 18
Count I-Burglary (Class 2)
Count II-Burglary (Class 3)

Dalton C. Bridges, 19
Count I-Burglary (Class 2)
Count II-Burglary (Class 3)

