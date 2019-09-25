St. Louis firefighter suffers burn injuries battling grocery store fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis firefighter is recovering after being injured while fighting a fire in south city.

The fire began in a two-story building at Itaska and Alaska at D&F Grocery. Several apartments were on the second floor. All the windows on the building were blown out by the fire. The owner said he was in the process of renovating the store.

Authorities and the building’s owner said the fire appears to be suspicious. The owner, Rebhi Yaghnam, believes someone intentionally set the building on fire and he's trying to figure out why.

“Authorities told me it is suspicious and that's a fact; it's suspicious,” he said.

Fire crews responded to the scene Wednesday morning. The fire quickly spread throughout the building.

There were no victims inside. A St. Louis firefighter was injured while battling flames and received second- and third-degree burns.

“One firefighter was injured descending to the second floor and sustained first and second-degree burns. They are investigating along with the police department; there is an issue with this one,” said St. Louis Fire Captain Garon Mosby. “They are looking at where the fire started and how it progressed. Can’t get into particulars but it’s suspicious in nature.”

Authorities said the fire started in the rear of the building and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.