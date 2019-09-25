SSM Health Medical Minute – Warning signs for Peripheral Artery Disease

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Similar to coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease (PAD) is a common circulatory problem involving reduced blood flow to the limbs. Peripheral artery disease occurs in the arteries that carry blood to the arms and legs.

Because the rate of PAD advances at different rates, the heart and vascular specialists at SSM Health work closely with you to determine where in the body the plaque has formed, providing you with an accurate picture of your overall health.

PAD is often caused by atherosclerosis, a condition where plaque (or fatty deposits) builds up in the artery walls, reducing blood flow. In rare cases, PAD can be caused by:

Blood vessel inflammation

Injury to the limbs

Unusual anatomy of the ligaments or muscles

Radiation exposure

Signs and symptoms of peripheral artery disease can be mild to nonexistent. Leg pain while walking is the most common symptom.

Additional PAD symptoms can include:

Painful cramping in the hip, thigh or calf muscles after certain physical activities, such as walking or climbing stairs

Leg numbness or weakness

Burning or aching pain in the feet and toes while resting, especially at night while lying flat

Cool skin on the feet

Increased occurrence of infection

Toe and foot sores that do not heal

Absent or weak pulse in the legs or feet

Research has shown that exercise can be highly effective in increasing leg circulation and reducing the pain caused by PAD. Great results have been achieved in a structured exercise program based on gradually increasing periods of supervised treadmill walking. Depending on your situation, your SSM Health physician may recommend a cardiac exercise program in one of our cardiac rehabilitation centers. There, our dedicated trainers and therapists can tailor an exercise program to meet your specific needs.

Additional lifestyle changes, medications, and interventional procedures are also viable treatment options for peripheral artery disease. If you suspect or are currently suffering from PAD, find an SSM Health heart and vascular specialist close to you.

