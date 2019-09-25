Sen. Josh Hawley decries Trump impeachment inquiry

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Democrats and Republicans disagree on a controversial phone call made by President Donald Trump to the Ukrainian president seeking an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden's son. US Senator Josh Hawley says instead of focusing on issues Missourians and Americans want, politicians are wasting time on a non-issue.

“I looked at the transcript of the president’s call and don’t see any threat regarding US funding about anything. No quid pro quo,” Hawley said.

Democrats like US Representative William “Lacy” Clay said it’s clear the president was trying to "shakedown” the Ukrainian president and he needs to be held accountable.

“I will vote to impeach,” Clay said. “As history has shown after presidents who trampled on the rule of law, dishonored their office, and violated their sacred oath, were ultimately held accountable.”

Hawley says an independent counsel should investigate Biden after he bragged in 2018 that, while vice president, he pressured Ukraine to fire a prosecutor investigating his son.

“The Democrats will create a total partisan circus for months on end and will shut down Washington and there’ll be no work done,” Hawley said. “I think it’s outrageous.”

Democrats want the attention on President Trump.

“Impeachment is the only constitutionally available remedy that would directly address President Trump’s blatant and repeated attempt to obstruct justice,” Clay said.