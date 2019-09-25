Thousands of spectators gathered in St. Louis’ Forest Park for a mostly beautiful Saturday while celebrating the Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race. Unfortunately for balloon enthusiasts, the wind did not cooperate and it was too much for a balloon launch this year.
PICTURES: 2019 Great Forest Park Balloon Race
-
PICTURES: 2019 Great Forest Park Balloon Glow
-
Balloon Glow to kick off festivities of the Great Forest Park Balloon Race
-
Sponsors and exhibitors gear up for the 47th annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race
-
High winds cancel Great Forest Park Balloon Race
-
Festivities for The Great Forest Park Balloon Race begin at 12 p.m. Saturday
-
-
Great Forest Park Balloon Race returns to Central Field
-
With heatwave over, Forest Park a popular summer destination again
-
St. Louis limits scooters in Forest Park to 10 mph
-
Intersection of Lindell Boulevard and Union Drive to remain closed for two weeks
-
Forest Park breaks ground on new 17-acre natural Nature Playscape
-
-
Expect MetroLink delays today after many workers call off work
-
‘5K for Kids’ to help stop St. Louis sex trafficking
-
Man shot in DeBaliviere Place neighborhood, police say