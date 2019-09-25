PICTURES: 2019 Great Forest Park Balloon Glow

Posted 3:54 pm, September 25, 2019, by

Thousands of spectators braved a brief downpour Friday night in St. Louis’ Forest Park while waiting to celebrate the Annual Great Forest Park Balloon Glow. The winds were a bit strong, but a few of the brave balloonists inflated their nylon envelopes and lit the fires for a dramatic evening display.

Photo Gallery

Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline Inline
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.