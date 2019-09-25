Custom hockey jerseys honoring fallen officer to be auctioned off at ‘First Responders Night’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AFFTON, Mo. – An upcoming hockey game will feature special jerseys to honor the home team – as well as a hometown hero.

Michael Langsdorf will be remembered at First Responders Night at the Affton Ice Rink Saturday night, September 28.

Langsdorf, 40, was shot and killed June 23 while responding to a call for a bad check at a Wellston business. He leaves behind his parents, his fiancée, and two children.

Police officers, firefighters, and other first responders will play in an exhibition game at 5 p.m. Saturday at the rink. Afterward, the St. Louis Jr. Blues will take on Peoria at 7 p.m.

The Junior Blues will wear the Langsdorf jerseys, which feature his face, DSN number, end of watch, and patches from his work as a North County Cooperative Officer.

St. Louis Junior Blues head coach Chris Flaugher says the tribute is fitting for his friend and former colleague. The two worked together at the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

“Mike grew up playing hockey. I grew up playing hockey,” Flaugher said. “As we both became policemen and got to know each other through the job, the first topic was basically, we talked hockey whenever we saw each other.”

Tickets for the game are $10. Children 6 and under are free.

Proceeds raised will send Langsdorf’s family to National Police Week in Washington DC, where Langsdorf will be honored at the National Law Enforcement Memorial.

“We want to be able to help get his family out there to see his name on that wall,” Flaugher said.

Flaugher is hopeful that both hockey fans and families will come together for the special event.

“[We have] a great hockey community, they do a lot for each other. You throw in the police community, and the police family, you got two of the best families that go out and help each other.”