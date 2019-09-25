Creve Coeur weighs regulations for electric scooters in parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CREVE COEUR, Mo. - Creve Coeur city officials are discussing the idea of regulating motorized vehicles in city parks. As the popularity of electric scooters grows, more of them are being used on sidewalks and park paths, and some are concerned someone is going to get hurt.

There have been a few incidents reported of golf carts or recreational vehicles being driven on park paths which led to the discussion over the possible need for an ordinance. City council member Alexis Travers said there have not been any injuries reported related to the recreational vehicles being driven on park paths, but she proposed the discussion to the council because she wants to prevent possible injuries down the road.

The discussion applies to electric and gas-powered vehicles including scooters, golf carts, motorcycles, ATVs, and go-karts.

Those in favor of banning electric and gas-powered recreational vehicles argue the paths are not wide enough for scooters and pedestrians. At Beirne Park in Creve Coeur, the paths measure six feet wide.

Travers said many people on the path do not expect to see these kinds of vehicles, and they could pose a hazard to people wearing headphones, children and dogs.

Travers said, at this point, there is no proposal for an ordinance or ban. The council hopes to educate so it does not have to regulate.

"Encourage your kids to wear helmets. That's really the most important thing," said Travers. "If you do see people that are walking their dogs or with strollers, definitely try and avoid them... and, really, I would say not to wear headphones when you're riding them. It really prevents you from being able to hear what's going on, and that's a danger in and of itself."

The council also expressed concern the motorized vehicles might cause greater wear and tear on the paths, which may end up costing taxpayers more in the long run.