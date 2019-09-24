VIPs, dignitaries visit Union Station for test run of St. Louis Wheel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Wheel completed its test run Tuesday morning at Union Station.

VIPs, dignitaries, and members of the media got a sneak peek at one of downtown St. Louis’ newest attractions. It’s a whole new way of viewing some history and present-day St. Louis – from 20 stories up.

Lodging Hospitality Management (LHMM) is responsible for the $190 million renovations at Union Station.

“Today was our first spin on the wheel,” said Steve O’Loughlin, president of LHM. “I got to ride the gondola with the Mayor of St. Louis, so that was really cool. Very exciting; it was my second time riding and I can’t wait to ride at night. Absolutely incredible views, you can see 20 miles in any direction, so it’s a great day.”

It’s a smooth ride around but you are fairly high in the sky – higher than the Statue of Liberty.

The St. Louis Wheel opens to the public on Monday, September 30.