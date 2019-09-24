Up-And-Coming East St. Louis rapper Cold Kase gunned down outside gas station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST ST. LOUIS - A well known up-and-coming local rapper was gunned down an the streets of East St. Louis Monday night.

Cedric Gooden, who went by the stage name Cold Kase, was in the parking lot of the Gas Mart on State Street at 83rd Street around 9:50 p.m. when an unidentified gunman opened fire.

Gooden, 25, was shot and died at the scene.

Details surrounding the shooting are scarce as the East St. Louis police called in the Illinois State Police to help in the investigation.

Police have not released a description of any suspects.

R.I.P COLD KASE YOUR MUSIC WILL NEVER DIE 🤴🏾 https://t.co/PGfzpc8qA9 — DESI DEZZ MUSIC (@DesiDezzMusic) September 24, 2019