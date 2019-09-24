St. Louis aldermanic committee approves spending for Cure Violence program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen's Public Safety Committee cast a unanimous vote to spend $5 million on an anti-crime program.

The measure will now go to the full board for final approval.

Cure Violence is a program where people go into troubled neighborhoods and de-escalate trouble. They find the troublemakers and try to find ways to help steer them away from crime.

Some aldermen who voted "yes" said they're still not sure the program will work even though they voted for the spending.

Supporters said they've identified additional funds that could take the spending up to $8 million for four years of the program.