Proud to Serve: Metro West firefighter and paramedic receives $1,000

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Our Proud to Serve recipient for September is Kyle Sanders from the Metro West Fire Protection District which serves the City of Ballwin, Ellisville, Wildwood, Clarkson Valley, Chesterfield, and Winchester communities.

Kyle Sanders declared that he wanted to be a fireman before he entered grade school. He became an explorer with the fire services at 13 years old and then volunteered as soon as he was allowed. Today, Kyle Sanders is a firefighter and paramedic for Metro West First Protection District. He serves as a tactical medic, holding certifications in rope, trench and confined space rescues along in addition to being a dive specialist on the Metro West dive team! He is a passionate instructor for the Fire Academy! We’re proud to highlight Kyle Sanders in our Proud to Serve spotlight.

Kyle was nominated by his mom who tells us both her sons are firefighters at Metro West. Her nomination said:

He wanted to be a fireman since he was a toddler. He became an explorer with fire services at 13 and volunteered as soon as he was old enough. He went to tech school his junior and senior years to expedite his training. Here is the info from what he has accomplished in addition to becoming a firefighter/paramedic as written in an employee spotlight. He truly is living his dream and does all this while being a husband and awesome father of 3 kiddos. Kyle Sanders has been a firefighter/paramedic with Metro West for the past four years. He brings previous work experience from the Valley Park Fire Protection District. Kyle is a tactical medic and deploys with the St. Louis County Police Tactical Team; ready to provide immediate care to police officers. He holds certifications in rope, trench, and confined space rescue. Kyle is a dive rescue specialist on the Metro West dive team and is a member of the Urban Areas Security Initiative (UASI) strike team. Kyle is extremely passionate about education and serves as coordinator for the district’s Stop the Bleed curriculum, which teaches bleeding control and the use of tourniquets. He is an instructor at the St. Louis County Fire Academy and works for Engine House Training where he presents courses across the United States and Canada. Back at home, Kyle serves as a member of the Metro West Honor Guard and is a bike medic on the Metro West Bike Team. He also played a critical role in the development and delivery of MACTAC, an active killer mitigation plan across multijurisdictional agencies.

Kyle Sanders receives our Proud to Serve salute tonight receiving a $500 gift card to Art Van Furniture St. Louis and $500 check card from Brown & Brown Attorneys at Law.

If you would like to nominate someone for our Proud to Serve Salute, click here.