Metro investigating cause of computer glitch that forced cancellation of Call-A-Ride service

ST. LOUIS – Metro apologized to its customers for technical difficulties that led to them canceling Tuesday's Call-A-Ride service and has promised to uncover the cause of their recent computer problems.

The transit agency began experiencing issues with their servers late Sunday evening into Monday morning. Metro was unable to access scheduled trip data and had to cancel all its Call-A-Ride trips for Tuesday.

However, their IT department fixed the glitch and the reservation system was restored. Customers can make reservations or ride requests for Thursday and Friday. Metro has prioritized customers with critical care needs through Wednesday.

Some Metro transit applications and customer resources were unavailable due to the server issues. For example, ticket vending machines were not accepting credit and debit cards. However, Metro said all machines are in service.

The transit agency said, like other companies, they're not immune to computer problems and the investigation into what may have caused the issues is ongoing.

There's no evidence any customer data was accessed or misused, a Metro spokesperson said.