Loaded handgun stolen in recent vehicle theft in Sunset Hills

SUNSET HILLS, Mo. - The wave of suburban car thefts continues to plague the St. Louis-area. This time there was a loaded handgun inside an SUV stolen from an upscale neighborhood in Sunset Hills, police said.

According to police, the crimes occurred late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Suspects were roaming driveways on Bridle Trail Lane near Gravois and I-270, checking for unlocked vehicles. They got away with stolen electronics (including a laptop computer), credit cards, and a 2015 Silver Honda Pilot SUV. There was a loaded gun in the vehicle.

“(A) semi-automatic handgun: .380,” said Sunset Hills Police Sgt. Robbie Hagen. “It is of great concern. We don’t want those weapons floating around out there under any circumstances. We’re hoping at some point we’ll recover that.”

The gun and vehicle have yet to be found.

Police released a freeze-frame from surveillance video of a woman at a St. Louis-area convenience store. The woman tried to use one of the stolen credit there within hours of the thefts, police said.

The Honda Pilot is the 11th reported stolen vehicle in Sunset Hills in 12 weeks.

No neighborhoods have been immune in a crime trend that has swept across every corner of the St. Louis area since the summer started.

“Lock the vehicles up. Lock your garages up. Lock the door from your garage to your house. Turn all your outside lights on. Do it every single night,” Sgt. Hagen said.

If you know the woman in the photo, you're asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS or the Sunset Hills Police Department at 314-849-4400.