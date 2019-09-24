Lake St. Louis girl diagnosed with rare disease that comes with polio-like symptoms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKE ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A Lake St. Louis family said their daughter has been diagnosed with a rare disease that the CDC describes as having polio-like symptoms.

They said Lauren Grieb, 7, was diagnosed last September and has been in physical and occupational therapy to improve the movement and strength in her arm and shoulder.

The disease, called acute flaccid myelitis (AFM) is so rare the CDC says it affects one in a million people in the U.S. The average age of patients confirmed to have the condition is just four years old.

In 2014, the CDC started to monitor instances of the disease and they said most cases occur in the late summer and early fall.