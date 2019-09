Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Police are investigating a crash involving an Abbott ambulance.

It happened around 6:00 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Kingshighway and Forestpark Parkway just outside of Barnes Jewish Hosptial.

Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX flew over the scene where all lanes of traffic are getting by. We’re told there are injuries, but they are said to be minor.

This is still a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.