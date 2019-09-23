With playoffs looming, Cardinals prepare for final homestand of the regular season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Excitement has swept across St. Louis as the Cardinals swept the Cubs in Chicago over the weekend.

The Cardinals have clinched a spot in the National League playoffs and it has teed-up big celebrations in St. Louis, with fans and businesses excited for what’s to come.

Postseason tickets are already on sale. You can find those at Cardinals.com. There you can also find tickets for the pre-game party that will be held at Ballpark Village two hours before each game. They also have specials downstairs for the away games.

And if you need some new cards gear to get ready for playoffs, that should be on the shelves soon.