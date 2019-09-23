Wentzville parents who lost son to overdose raise money for police to save lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WENTZVILLE, Mo. – After losing their son to an overdose, some local parents from Wentzville are dedicating their lives to helping save others from the same fate. They've raised thousands of dollars toward the effort through their charity, Justin Delivers Hope.

When the Hendrixes lost their son, they began holding informational meetings and training people on the use of Narcan, a life-saving medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid or heroin overdose.

They soon realized the scope of the problem and even paid for Narcan themselves to hand out. That's when they started "Justin Delivers Hope. Through their organization's fundraisers, private, and corporate donations, they were able to donate $35,000 to bring, Rexo, a K-9 officer with the Wentzville Police Department.

Rexo is a 2-year-old German Shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix. He was born in Poland, trained in Michigan, and is now working the streets of Wentzville.

"We want him out there working just like our officers, narcotic detection, tracking, missing persons, apprehensions, but obviously, in this case, the narcotic interdiction is important to us," said Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Fisz.

Adam Hendrix, Justin's father and president of Justin Delivers Hope, said Justin was a wonderful young man that had a great personality. “He never met a stranger. He touched a lot of lives and it's been very difficult since we lost him."

A parent’s worst nightmare turned into a dream of saving others. He said Justin's Hope is the hope that someone can recover. The hope someone else won't lose a family member to drugs.