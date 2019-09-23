O’Fallon man charged with brandishing weapon in road rage case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

O'FALLON, Mo. - An O’Fallon, Missouri man is accused in an alleged drunken road rage case.

Daniel Fitzgerald, 57, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, endangering the welfare of a child, and fourth-degree assault. He’s accused of driving drunk, following a woman to her home, and pulling a gun on her, all with his young daughter in his vehicle.

A woman tells Fox2/News11 Fitzgerald followed her into her neighborhood just because she honked at him in traffic around 8:15 a.m. Saturday.

It started on Highway K near Highway 364, the woman said.

Fitzgerald nearly sideswiped her, she honked to alert him to the presence of her vehicle, and Fitzgerald began following her very closely—right on her bumper—and pulled so close to her vehicle that when she pulled over near her house she couldn’t get out.

In a court document, police gave this account: Fitzgerald stared at the woman, using profanities. Her husband came outside; fearing for their safety, he held a gun in the air so Fitzgerald could see it. Fitzgerald then pulled a loaded handgun from under his steering wheel and pointed it at the woman’s husband.

Fitzgerald’s 8-year-old granddaughter was in his vehicle screaming. The woman’s husband told him police had been called and he left. Police stopped Fitzgerald still in his vehicle a short time later. Two hours after the incident, his BAC was still .108, above the legal limit.

Fitzgerald was jailed on a $30,000 cash-only bond. He has previously been found guilty of two or more alcohol-related traffic offenses, a court document said.