Massive East St. Louis street hole needs attention

EAST ST. LOUIS, Il. - A massive hole in the middle of an East St. Louis street is causing some concern for those who live and work near it.

The hole is on 14th Street at the intersection of State Street. Large sticks have been in it to warn people.

“It’s deep, real deep. If you look in it, it's deep. It' s not even a pothole. I don’t know what to call it,” said Janay Jones who works near the hole.

It’s difficult to imagine that this hole has gotten this big and residents are forced to deal with it.

“It don’t make sense how that street is. It’s been that way since I moved here and I have been here two years. It got bigger. It started out small and you see the size of it now,” said Patricia Bradley.

Fox 2 reached out to the East St. Louis city manager and the mayor for answers but have not heard back. The city bids work like this out. Then a company will start repairs once they are given the go-ahead by the city. But so far nothing has been done.

“This should have been fixed months ago. I don’t even see how it went this long,” Jones said.

“I think everybody would like it fixed. That's dangerous. People and cars come up and down the street,” said Bradley.

Residents and business owners say they try to avoid using the street which, besides the hole, is also in bad shape. But when people are using the road. There are issues. Janay Jones says they used to have a tire over the street hole but that didn’t work anymore so now sticks are in there.

“It is hard when traffic is coming from one end and from other end. You have to wait. They stop, you have to let other car come by in order for anyone to get by because of hole in the middle of street,” Jones said.