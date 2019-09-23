Dollar General to host hiring event at Hazelwood locations

HAZELWOOD, Mo. –  Those looking for a job may want to check out Dollar General in Hazelwood.

The retailer is hosting a career event Monday, September 23  from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at the Dollar General store on Howershell Road .

Job seekers can learn about the benefits offered at Dollar General. Applicants are encouraged to review available positions prior to attending the hiring event.

As one of America’s fastest-growing retailers, Dollar General provides employees with competitive wages and benefits, as well as numerous opportunities for training, development and career growth.

