Police investigating homicide in North City

Posted 6:33 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:35PM, September 22, 2019

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives from the St. Louis police department are on the scene of a homicide in the Fairgrounds neighborhood in north St. Louis. Police were called the 3800 block of Lee just before 3 p.pm. Sunday for shots fired. Upon arrival, officers found a 40-year-old male who had been shot multiple times in the chest.

Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch are reporting the fatal shooting occurred in a residence on Lee.

An investigation is ongoing.

 

