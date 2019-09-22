Man shot outside of popular bar in Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, MO – The Maplewood Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon after 4 p.m. at the Post Sports Bar & Grill located in downtown Maple at 7372 Maplewood Road.

According to police, the bar was filled with patrons watching the Cardinals and football games when the shooting occurred. Police have taken into custody a 31-year-old male employee of the Post Sports Bar, for the alleged shooting of a 26-year-old north St. Louis County man outside of the bar.

Chief Stephen Kruse of the Maplewood Police Department said the shooting stemmed from a domestic incident.

The victim, a male, is currently in critical condition at a hospital undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds.

No one else was injured.

The bar plans on reopening Monday at 11 a.m.

The shooting remains under investigation.