FDNY says 3 injured in fire near New York City's Times Square

Three people were injured in a blaze in ductwork at a building near New York City’s Times Square, the New York City Fire Department said.

The call for the fire at 145 West 45th St. in Manhattan came in at 7:38 a.m., and firefighters were on the scene in four minutes, FDNY said. The fire was under control at 8:50 a.m. The buildings around the fire were evacuated.

There were three civilian injuries in the fire, but no firefighters were injured. Two civilians were treated and released on scene, and one was transported to an area hospital with difficulty breathing, FDNY said.