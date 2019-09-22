× Endangered Person Advisory issued in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY – The St. Louis County Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for Tan M. Ragland, a 34-year-old African American woman.

Ragland was last seen leaving 809 Liberty Village Drive in Florissant, MO at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Sunday. She was driving a blue 2004 Honda Element with Missouri license plate number FS9E5W.

Ragland is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes, a light complexion, and was wearing a blue t-shirt and blue skinny jeans.

Before leaving she said she was going to drive her vehicle into a tree in a rural area. Ragland has attempted suicide two previous times and was recently found with a firearm.

Anyone seeing the missing person, suspect, associate, or vehicle, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.