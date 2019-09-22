BOA President Lewis Reed may face uphill battle to get funding for Cure Violence program

Posted 10:56 pm, September 22, 2019, by , Updated at 08:51PM, September 22, 2019

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen President may run into roadblocks trying to pass a plan to spend $8 million-dollars for the anti-crime program “Cure Violence”.

Lewis Reed introduced the legislation that would fund the program for 3 years.

But already some aldermen are speaking out against it saying it's too much money for uncertain results.

Mayor Krewson says she can go a long with a pilot program that will cost a whole lot less. Her view is that if the program works, the city can always spend more.

But Reed says it's important for the city to make a long-term commitment now to get the desired results which is to dramatically bring down the number of homicides.

The city has already approved a half million for Cure Violence.

The program treats crime as a disease. It goes into the trouble areas and find the trouble people to see what their needs are to get them to turn away from crime.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.