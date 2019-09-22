BOA President Lewis Reed may face uphill battle to get funding for Cure Violence program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The St. Louis Board of Aldermen President may run into roadblocks trying to pass a plan to spend $8 million-dollars for the anti-crime program “Cure Violence”.

Lewis Reed introduced the legislation that would fund the program for 3 years.

But already some aldermen are speaking out against it saying it's too much money for uncertain results.

Mayor Krewson says she can go a long with a pilot program that will cost a whole lot less. Her view is that if the program works, the city can always spend more.

But Reed says it's important for the city to make a long-term commitment now to get the desired results which is to dramatically bring down the number of homicides.

The city has already approved a half million for Cure Violence.

The program treats crime as a disease. It goes into the trouble areas and find the trouble people to see what their needs are to get them to turn away from crime.