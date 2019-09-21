Pulse – Gun violence and learning how to spot toxic stress
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Missouri Governor Mike Parson unveiled his plan to help fight crime in the St. Louis area. Some of the most vulnerable victims are children. They are impacted by gun violence at an alarming rate in the Gateway City area. Research shows kids who witness shootings or know someone who has been shot suffer psychological and emotional trauma that impact every aspect of their lives. Learn signs the and symptoms of trauma and toxic stress and how experts treat it.
Guests:
- Erica Jones, mom and community leader.
- Dr. Lakesha Davis, LPC, Director of Children’s Services at Amanda Luckett Murphy Hopewell Center
- Dr. Laurie Punch, Trauma Surgeon at Barnes Jewish Hospital and Associate Professor of Surgery at Washington University School of Medicine