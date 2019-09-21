× A Chicago police officer has been shot and the shooter is on the loose, authorities say

A Chicago police officer was in surgery after being shot Saturday morning — and officers are searching for whoever pulled the trigger, authorities said.

The officer was shot on the city’s South Side — the 1900 block of West 65th Street — by someone who was believed to have been a fugitive, Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said on Twitter.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he or she was “completing surgery and is in stable condition,” Guglielmi said.

“(The) offender has fled and is considered armed and dangerous,” Guglielmi said.

Information about what led to the shooting wasn’t immediately available.

Chicago police, US marshals and ATF agents are looking for the shooter, Guglielmi said.