Wood River woman smashes into 9 vehicles in drunk driving rampage, police say

WOOD RIVER, Ill. – A Wood River woman was arrested and charged with destructive drunk driving after allegedly striking nine vehicles with her car.

Diane Cox could not believe her eyes when she got home from work Thursday morning; two of her cars parked on the street were smashed up.

“I was blown away. This car is normally parked about two lengths back from it … And we have a truck that was parked in front of this vehicle and it was slammed into this one and that one got pushed another 12 feet,” she said.

Cox put pics of her vehicles on Facebook to see if anybody knew anything. Her post blew up with other people saying the same thing happened to their cars.

“She not only hit me but she hit more down the street and she hit a major road, went through a ditch, hit a fence at Wood River High School, a retaining wall, a pole, plus five other vehicles before coming to a stop in the yard,” she said.

The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged 39-year-old Susan Garrett with felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence and four felony counts of criminal damage to property.

The owners cannot believe that nobody was hurt and that her white Chevy Tahoe kept going.

Jim Beasley, who said two of his vehicles were struck, said he’s lived in Wood River for more than 60 years and he’s never seen anything like this before.

Cox said she’d just purchased a vehicle for her son but now it’s totaled. She said she doesn’t think the driver has insurance.