St. Louis County police pose with adoptable pets for charity calendar

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Paw N’ Order means cats, dogs, and officers snap portraits for this year’s calendar, all to support a doggone good cause.

“These dogs are great they are playful they are fun," said photographer Lynn Terry. "They deserve a home just as any other one. They just haven’t had the marketing.”

Terry came up with the idea to help animals taken in by animal control; they have a tougher time getting adopted.

"People tend to think of St. Louis Animal Care and Control [with] negative connotation as these are animal catchers, these are bite cases. These are bite cases that aren’t necessarily adoptable and that’s truly not the case,” she said.

The St. Louis County Police Department found a way to get involved, too. With both pets and police modeling, profits from the $20 calendar are split evenly to benefit them both.

“It goes to the Pet Adoption Center and it also goes to PAL, the Police Athletic League. It supports, basically, officers playing with kids in all different parts of the county, in all different sports,” said Sgt. Shawn McGuire, St. Louis County Tactile Operations Unit.

McGuire is featured in this year’s calendar. He said donations to the Police Athletic League will help more than just the police.

“Our Police Athletic League is really important because that has officers engaging in the community at a really early age and trying to get officers involved in personal lives," he said. "They get to meet these kids at a really young age and really have a positive impact on their lives.”

You can help by adopting a dog from the St. Louis Pet Adoption Center or by simply buying the 2020 calendar. The calendar is expected to go on sale in October. To stay up to date on the sales, visit https://pitsandpolice.com/.