Police responding after car drives into Woodfield Mall in Illinois

Posted 3:05 pm, September 20, 2019, by , Updated at 03:25PM, September 20, 2019

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Police were on the scene Friday afternoon at Woodfield Mall after reports of a car driving through Sears.

Witnesses told WGN they saw a black SUV driving through the Schaumburg mall around around 2:30 p.m., striking kiosks. The incident took place on the lower level of the mall.

video posted to Twitter shows a black SUV driving past a Forever 21, and people running away.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

No further information was provided.

**WARNING: Video below contains profanity.

