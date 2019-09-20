Police responding after car drives into Woodfield Mall in Illinois

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. — Police were on the scene Friday afternoon at Woodfield Mall after reports of a car driving through Sears.

Witnesses told WGN they saw a black SUV driving through the Schaumburg mall around around 2:30 p.m., striking kiosks. The incident took place on the lower level of the mall.

A video posted to Twitter shows a black SUV driving past a Forever 21, and people running away.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

No further information was provided.

**WARNING: Video below contains profanity.

So this just happened at Woodfield. I’m safe. Jesus Christ pic.twitter.com/fOfhtPkWvr — ronin (@nipsfalloff) September 20, 2019