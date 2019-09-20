Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s Light the Night Walk – September 28th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month. Lifesaving advancements in medicine for blood-related cancers continues through your donations and awareness from organizations like The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and their upcoming Light the Night Walk.

At only 5 months of age, Lucy Morado was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia (ALL) in 2013 leading to chemotherapy drugs, immunotherapy treatments, and eventually a stem cell transplant.

"Her white blood cell count was 500,000 and her body was just full of leukemia cells so she had a year-long protocol of high dose chemotherapy most of that was inpatient," said Kenda Morado, Lucy's mom.

The stem-cell transplant took over a year to recover from but her mom says she’s doing great.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society holds their Light the Night walk every year in September during Blood Cancer and Childhood Cancer Awareness month which allows for advancements in medical services. They've gone from $400,000 awarded in 2010 to $2.4 million last year.

"That's so important to us and why we really support the LLS,” said Morado. “These immunotherapy treatments are replacing chemotherapy which is so hard on the body so we're always fighting for a better way."

Team LuLunatics will have about 90 people walking in the Light the Night walk next week in honor of Lucy who is enjoying life to the fullest. Lucy has a very powerful message for why you need to donate and come out to the walk.

"Some people are still fighting cancer right now and that's why we do Light The Night,” Lucy said. “We want survivors like people, people who still fight cancer right now. We walk for them! "

The Light The Night Walk will be held September 28th at Cricket Field in Forest Park. Registration is at 5pm with a Survivor Ceremony at 7:15, and the walk at 7:30. For more information, visit Lightthenight.org/gateway.

