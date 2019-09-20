× Granite City man accused of starving dog; charged with animal cruelty

GRANITE CITY, Ill. – The Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office charged a Granite City man with animal cruelty for underfeeding his dog to the point the animal became emaciated.

According to prosecutors, the animal rescue group Pound Pets Inc. was notified September 13 of a malnourished dog that had been abandoned. The organization found the dog, a terrier-boxer mix named “Bella,” and took her to their facility. Bella was covered in fleas and weighed just 39 pounds, roughly half her recommended body weight.

Pound Pets helped nurse Bella back to good health and notified the Granite City Police Department. Authorities tracked down Bella’s owner, identified as 34-year-old Jeremy Schrader and took him into custody.

Investigators determined Schrader withheld food from Bella for long periods of time, essentially starving the dog to the point she was unable to walk.

Scharder’s bail was set at $25,000. If convicted, he faces up to three years in state prison, plus fines.