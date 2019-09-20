Dumpster dispute for a Ladue homeowner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LADUE, Mo. – A local homeowner said a bad contractor experience has taught her a lesson, the hard way.

Rose Shaw bought property in Ladue four months ago. She hired a contractor to fix it up two months ago. That contractor ordered a dumpster and it sat on Shaw's property for two months.

"It's a dumpster that's about 20-feet long; it has porta-potties on either side," Shaw said.

It is called a redbox+ and Shaw said it has been parked in her driveway for more than two months.

The redbox+ is blocking her driveway. She is trying to fix up the property but said the redbox+ is an eyesore.

"The potties have not been cleaned or attended to for the complete length of time," Shaw said.

She said she feels stuck in the middle, between the man she hired to do the work and the company the man hired to deliver the dumpster.

"I didn't order the redbox+, the contractor ordered the redbox+. His job is complete and has been for over two months, so I've been calling and calling and now I'm at my wit's end. This is the last resort for me," Shaw said.

She said in the future she will think twice about who she hires.

"I thought I was doing everything by the book. As you can see, I was wrong. It's not my responsibility if someone else doesn't pay their bills. It has nothing to do with me. I paid my bill. So, I would just say be careful and watchful. Think twice about who you're dealing with," said Shaw.

Shaw said she has not been able to get in touch with the contractor since he finished the work. Redbox+ removed the dumpster Friday afternoon.