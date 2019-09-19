× MetroLink train strikes pedestrian in East St. Louis, delays rides to Busch Stadium

EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. – MetroLink temporarily halted train service between the Busch Stadium and 5th and Missouri stations Thursday afternoon after a train reportedly struck a pedestrian.

The accident occurred near the East Riverfront Station in East St. Louis.

MetroLink dispatched shuttles to carry passengers between the Stadium, 8th and Pine, Convention Center, Laclede’s Landing, East Riverfront, and 5th and Missouri stations.

Service was restored to a single track at East Riverfront just after 3:30 p.m.

