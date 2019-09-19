Casino gaming theft ring busted in Monroe County, Illinois

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE COUNTY, Ill. – The Monroe County Sheriff's Department busted part of a theft ring in southern Illinois. Video gaming machines at three bars were hit the past couple of months. Four people have been arrested but authorities are searching for more suspects.

The sheriff’s department said the theft ring hit the Fountain Inn in Valmeyer, gaming machines at Freeda's on Main in Renault, and the Crazy Train Saloon in Waterloo.

The most recent burglary happened at the Fountain Inn on September 10.

Investigators said the suspects caused extensive damage to the building and wires were cut in the back of the business.

Shaun Myers and Jacklyn McCormack were charged with burglary in this case. They were arrested for possession of a controlled substance during a traffic stop by Waterloo police.

The sheriff's department said their associates, Seth Sorensen and Amy Medford, were arrested and confessed to a burglary on August 31 at Freeda's on Main Street.

Myers was also charged with breaking into a video gaming terminal at the Caseyville Mini Mart on September 7.

And Myers may also be connected to a gaming system break-in at the Caseyville Inn last month.

Authorities said they’re still looking for suspects in the Crazy Train Saloon theft. Anyone with information on that break-in should call the Madison County Sheriff's Department at 618-692-4433.