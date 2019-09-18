SSM Health Medical Minute – New Guidelines update recommendations for bariatric surgery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - There are many benefits of bariatric surgery including improvement in health, quality of life and life expectancy, but recently new guidelines have been introduced to lower the BMI or body mass index for patients who are considered obese but may not have been recommended for bariatric surgery.

Obesity is at epidemic proportions in the U.S. with the condition afflicting about 40 percent of Americans over age 20. New guidelines lower the BMI threshold for obesity patients who are considered suitable for bariatric and metabolic surgery. The new guidelines can help millions of obese patients safely benefit from bariatric interventions.

The American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery recently adopted a new set of guidelines that recommend surgical interventions for Class 1 obesity patients who have a Body Mass Index (BMI) from 30.0 to 34.9 kg/m2. Obese patients with a BMI of 35 or higher have met the criteria for surgical interventions for more than two decades.

Dr. Andrea Schwoerer, a bariatric surgeon at SSM Health Weight Management at DePaul Hospital in Bridgeton, says she’s happy to see the new guidelines released.

